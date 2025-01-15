January 25's WWE Saturday Night's Main Event May Have A Different Kind Of Showdown

The first Saturday Night's Main Event of 2025 will air live from the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas on January 25, and the card is beginning to shape up, with two title matches announced for the event on "WWE Raw" this past week. Jesse Ventura will make his return to the commentary desk after reprising his role last month, but according to Dave Meltzer, another WWE legend will also be attending the show.

Speaking on "Wrestling Observer Radio," Meltzer explained that Hulk Hogan is scheduled to appear on Saturday Night's Main Event, but questions how WWE will use him at the show after being booed on "Raw."

"So Hogan's going to be on that show, the January 25 [one]. When Hogan was shown on the screen in the building, they booed like crazy. So whatever ... but I don't know, it's going to be interesting. Do they put him in front of the crowd and risk him being booed? Or does he come out and maybe the crowd doesn't boo ... the other interesting one is Hogan and Jesse, they will be in the building," said Meltzer.

Hogan and Ventura famously dislike each other, mostly due to Ventura trying to unionize WWE wrestlers in 1986 before Hogan revealed the plans to Vince McMahon, who shut down Ventura's efforts. However, Meltzer believes there will not be any issues between them at the show, especially with both being in their seventies. He also noted that Hogan was jealous when Ventura became the Governor of Minnesota because he felt that his long-time rival had surpassed him in the real world.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Wrestling Observer Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.