Konnan Is Not Excited About AEW Dynamite's New Theme Song

At the start of 2025, along with beginning its simulcast on TBS and Max, "AEW Dynamite" debuted a new theme song — "I'm So Excited" by the Pointer Sisters. Not everyone is happy about the change in direction, with AAA's Konnan speaking out on a recent episode of "Keepin' It 100."

"I don't think that's the song that should be [playing]," Konnan said. "That's like a song if you're in a club and you're celebrating. And here's the other thing — bro, they showed in that opening video Shaq, like he's part of the roster. And they showed Snoop [Dogg], too, and they showed the Costco Guys. I'm like, 'What?'"

Though none of them are regularly featured performers, each of the people mentioned by Konnan have been present on AEW programming in the past. Additionally, they all have some level of popularity outside the world of professional wrestling.

Konnan continued discussing the use of "I'm So Excited" by stating that AEW has used "cool songs" in the past, such as "Where Is My Mind?" by Pixies and "November Rain" by Guns N' Roses. The former WCW star believes the new theme marks a sharp turn from the use of those songs, and said that having to sit through the current music was "brutal."

Elsewhere in the episode, Konnan shared his thoughts on Maxwell Jacob Friedman, including his belief that the AEW star could find a great deal of success in Hollywood. In addition to MJF, the episode saw Konnan complimenting AEW performers Max Caster and Jamie Hayter, while critiquing the presentation of Mercedes Mone and others.

