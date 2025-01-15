Eric Bischoff Says Tony Khan Should 'Do The Right Thing' With This AEW Star

AEW President Tony Khan has come under a lot of fire as of late for tacking on injury time to Rey Fenix's contract, keeping the Mexican star with AEW for the foreseeable future while his brother Penta begins his new journey in WWE. Fenix isn't the only man this has happened to, and on his "83 Weeks" podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff spoke about Miro's situation in AEW, and while he understands why Khan would add injury time on to a deal to gain return on his investment, he feels that if he's not going to use someone like Miro, he should cut his losses.

"If there's no plan to use him then for God's sake, I know money doesn't matter because Tony's not held accountable financially for anything, but damn, do the right thing. It's not like it's going to hurt your business Tony, just cut them loose, save the money, donate it." Miro did request his release from AEW in September 2024, but nothing has been mentioned since, something that Bischoff also got frustrated by, as keeping someone like Miro off TV for a prolonged amount of time is a way of killing his career.

"When was the last time we saw Miro on TV? Year and a half? I couldn't tell you, I mean talk about killing a guy's career. There's two ways to kill a guy's career; overexpose him, and put him on a shelf indefinitely, out of sight out of mind. That's how you kill a brand." Bischoff closed by saying every day that goes by is a day off someone's career, and that's something Miro needs to seriously think about, especially when WWE has enough room for him.

