This AEW Collision Match Had Bully Ray Scratching His Head

Saturday night's episode of "AEW Collision" opened up with Cope, or Adam Copeland for those still getting used to the name change, squared off with the "Learning Tree's" Big Bill, in a continuation from the trios main event between Learning Tree and Rate FTR from the past week. The match wound up going back and forth, and included a kick out by Big Bill from a Cope that drew notable gasps, before the "Rated R Superstar," in a moment of desperation, got Bill with a low blow, and hit another spear to put him away.

While one wouldn't think the match would generate such discussion, it did just that on Tuesday's episode of "Busted Open Radio," where Bully Ray and Dave LaGreca admitted they were left scratching their heads at the match. Their issue appeared to be with the low blow spot, given Cope is a babyface and Big Bill is a heel, and it ultimately led to Bully seeing it as an indictment on current AEW, and a sign that AEW would be unwilling to grow.

"I did not get it," Bully said. "The AEW fan does not care. You've now...your whittling yourself down to the portion of your audience that does not care. You can do anything you want. Now when I say 'Does not care,' meaning you can get away with anything you want, but they do not care, and you'll never grow them...AEW has programmed their fanbase. Every wrestling company has an opportunity to program their fanbase. AEW has done it. And now, it is biting them in the ass. This is why you're getting these types of reactions. You're like, in what world? In the bizarro world of AEW."

