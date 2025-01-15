Bully Ray Says, If Anyone, This Star Has To Be The 'Savior' Of AEW

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray is one of many people who have had issues with the Death Riders storyline in AEW. Jon Moxley and his group have vowed to "save AEW" by forcing everyone to be better versions of themselves, but on "Busted Open After Dark," Bully explained that the savior of AEW shouldn't be Moxley, or any of the Death Riders, it should be someone who just recently made their return to the company.

"This whole takeover situation with Mox, if anybody is going to be the savior of the company, to me it's got to be Kenny Omega," Bully said. "I don't want to say it's not going to work, it will work to a degree with the AEW fanbase, but it will never work the absolute way it should work to the umpteenth degree because Jon Moxley's not a heel. People don't want to hate Jon Moxley, it's so, so, so forced, this is why it's important to have checks and balances, buffers in wrestling, agents, producers who can protect the wrestlers from themselves. Much like actors don't write their own scripts and their own parts, wrestlers need to be able to not write everything for themselves also. Sometimes you don't see things."

Fans around the world celebrated Omega's return to AEW at Worlds End on December 28, and his in-ring return at Wrestle Dynasty on January 5, during which he defeated NJPW STRONG Openweight Champion Gabe Kidd. Omega would go on to explain in his first AEW promo on January 8 that he knows he doesn't have a lot of time left in wrestling due to his health, but is going to make every moment count between now and whenever his final match may be.

