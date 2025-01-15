Jon Moxley Says This AEW Rival Has Been 'Evolving' Over The Last Several Months

Since winning the world title last year, AEW star Jon Moxley has been on a self-proclaimed crusade to transform the company's roster in his own image, leading to wrestlers like Orange Cassidy stepping up to challenge him. During a recent interview with Yahoo!, Moxley named Cassidy as one of the AEW stars with the most potential moving forward.

"That thing with Orange, he's one of those guys where you see him growing and evolving," Moxley said. "You see this larger-than-life aspect coming out of him. You see it right before your eyes. You don't even have to look at him. You can see it in the audience when he comes out."

The current AEW World Champion believes Cassidy possesses intangible qualities that can be difficult to describe, but that doesn't mean success is inevitable for the wrestler. Instead, Moxley believes that he and the promotion need to view Cassidy as a "seed that has to be watered and grown."

Cassidy has been with AEW since the company's very first event, Double or Nothing 2019, which saw him participate in the pre-show Casino Battle Royale. Though he was somewhat controversial in the early days, Cassidy has won the majority of fans over in the time since after displaying impressive in-ring abilities and a strong grasp on his character.

As of now, Moxley holds two singles victories over Cassidy, but the former AEW International Champion did pick up a win against his rival at AEW Full Gear 2023. In their most recent match, Cassidy was unsuccessful in challenging for the AEW World Championship in a four-way at last year's Full Gear. He then appeared on the January 1 Fight For The Fallen episode of "Dynamite," losing to "Hangman" Adam Page, and was then absent during last week's installment.