Bully Ray Offers Perspective On Situation Between Corey Graves & WWE

On Monday night, WWE commentator Corey Graves took to social media to air his frustrations about rejoining the "WWE NXT" commentary desk, after being featured on the main roster for nine years. Graves explained he was deemed not "famous enough" by WWE, and promised to share more of his thoughts on "NXT." Many believed Graves' antics were part of a storyline, but on Tuesday afternoon, PWInsider reported that Graves was removed from the show and was seen boarding a flight out of Orlando. Speaking on "Busted Open Radio," WWE Hall Of Famer Bully Ray weighed in on the conflict between Graves and WWE.

"You are hired as an announcer alright. We have three shows, you as an announcer are hired to be put on any of those shows we want. End of story. Same thing with the talent. Yeah, you might be on "Raw" one night, you might be on "SmackDown" the next night, there's a chance you're gonna be on "NXT." Again, if I were to look at it that way, then I would have to say that half my career was a demotion ... a demotion is when they ask you to take less money."

Bully explained that a true demotion to him was losing championships, not being involved in primary storylines, and working dark matches. He also referred to D-Von Dudley and himself leaving WWE in 2005, explaining that the company asked talent to take less money due to financial issues, and after working there for six years, they felt they were being unfairly demoted. It remains to be seen if Graves will return to "NXT," or if WWE will choose to leave him off television for the time being.

