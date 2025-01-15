Julia Hart Responds To Malakai Black's Potential AEW Departure

Changes may quickly be approaching the House of Black in 2025. The biggest change could come in the form of Malakai Black's departure from AEW, as rumors are running rampant that the former AEW World Trios Champion is either wrapping up his tenure with the promotion, or already has. While nothing has been confirmed, the recent direction on AEW TV has supported this, with House of Black members Brody King, Buddy Matthews, and Julia Hart all receiving pep talks from Will Ospreay and Cope about striking out on their own.

During an interview with "Denise Salcedo," Hart was naturally asked about what was going on regarding Black, and the future of the House of Black in AEW. If Hart knew anything, she didn't reveal it, instead thanking the group for taking her under their wing two years ago, and expressing her belief that her, Matthews, and King will be just fine going forward, whether Black stays in AEW or not.

"I think we'll be okay," Hart said. "Whatever he decides to do with his career is his business. I wish him all the best, no matter what. He has been such a great rock for me. I appreciate everything he's ever done with me. But also, I don't...the rumors are confirmed or anything, so I don't know what exactly is going on. Anything could be happening, we don't know.

"So it's just a matter of fact of whatever happens, happens, and I'm happy for him no matter what happens. And I think House of Black will be okay no matter what happens. I think I'll keep destroying the women's locker room, and Brody and Buddy will destroy the men's locker room. Everything will be okay, and I'm happy for everybody no matter what."

