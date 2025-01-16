Jonathan Coachman Weighs In On Former WWE Broadcast Partner Corey Graves' Situation

Former WWE personality and broadcaster Jonathan Coachman has weighed in on the Corey Graves drama that has taken the wrestling sphere by storm after Graves posted his displeasure about being moved to "WWE NXT" and, in his words, being told "he wasn't famous enough." Graves and Coachman worked alongside each other in 2018 when they were on the commentary desk on "WWE Raw," alongside Michael Cole, before "The Coach" left that September.

Coachman bears no ill will toward Graves, stating that they just didn't work out on the desk together, and he also doesn't think the world is getting worked.

"People said, 'Oh, he's working.' In order for it to be a work, in my opinion, he would have to be able to be a manager or be a wrestler again," Coachman explained "Busted Open Radio." "If you're a manager, the first thing that Vince McMahon said to me years ago when I left the announce table for a couple of years and I became a heel character, he said, 'You have to be willing to get your ass kicked.' So, to me, it's not a work. He should feel slighted. The thing that I would never do is I would never tweet that."

Graves' career was ended by a series of neck and head injuries which forced him to retire in 2014. He joined the commentary desk for the developmental brand later that year, and then was promoted to the main roster. When the "Raw" move to Netflix was announced, it was revealed ESPN personality Pat McAfee would be taking Graves' spot on the desk, while Joe Tessitore and former WWE star Wade Barrett would be on "WWE SmackDown", with Graves relegated to "NXT."

