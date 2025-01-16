Booker T Addresses Hulk Hogan Getting Roundly Booed On WWE Raw's Netflix Debut

WWE's premiere episode of "WWE Raw" on Netflix was overall a positive experience for everyone involved, except for Hulk Hogan and his manager Jimmy Hart. Hogan was vociferously booed by the Intuit Dome crowd, with Hart left to stand alongside Hogan as collateral damage.

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T detailed what he believes has happened to Hogan.

"Getting old sucks, man, because you lose your focus," Booker T chuckled on the "Hall of Fame" podcast. "He's lost his focus and lost his way as far as being able to connect with young people."

The "WWE NXT" broadcaster believes that it's paramount that wrestlers be able to change with the times. Booker says he tries to stay "grounded" by listening to a group of young people who keep him focused on what connects with people today, as opposed to in Booker's day.

"I felt bad for Jimmy Hart. Jimmy's a good dude. Jimmy's just been doing his work for the last 30 years. It's just kinda sad to see," Booker said, believing young people in general are simply different than they were in the past. "They've perhaps never watched Hulk Hogan do his thing. They've never seen the Andre the Giant match."

He feels this is an inevitability as he's often known first as a broadcaster to young fans, and then second for his lengthy in-ring career.

"I can see being disconnected from the fans and going out there and not have that magic today in 2025 than it did in 1985," Booker explained. "It's a different world now."