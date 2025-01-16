Chelsea Green Opens Up About 'Deep Connection' With Fellow WWE SmackDown Star

As Chelsea Green has climbed up the ranks this past year to become the first ever WWE Women's United States Champion, a constant thorn in her side has been Michin. While Green did defeat Michin to win the aforementioned US Title, she's also taken her licks from her rival as well, with Michin picking up a memorable victory over Green in a dumpster match back in the fall.

And yet, for all the animosity between them in the ring, outside of it, Green and Michin have a very strong friendship. It was a friendship that was touched upon when Green appeared on "The Wrestling Classic," who described the deep connection she shares with Michin, one that dates back to when Green first broke into the wrestling business.

"She was my first ever, ever, ever, ever, TV match," Green said. "At TNA, they brought me in for a tryout. They said 'You're going to be on the...' I believe it was the Knockouts Knockdown PPV. 'You're going to have a match with Michin, Mia Yim, or Jade...And you're going to have four and four. And this is where the hardcam is.' And I was like 'What's the hardcam, and what does four and four mean?'

"It was like all these things I didn't know. And I tell you, she held my hand, through that experience. And from then on, we've just had really good chemistry. And you don't always have that with people. We're all different wrestlers, we're all...we all have our own ways that we move in the ring. But her and I just have this weird, unspoken, telepathy in the ring. And we have it...I mean, we had it last week when she wrestled Piper. We always have it. It's really weird!"

