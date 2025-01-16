Tommy Dreamer Compares Penta's WWE Debut To This Attitude Era Premiere

Earlier this week, former AEW star Penta made his long-awaited debut on "WWE Raw," picking up a victory over Chad Gable before cutting an emotional promo in the ring. Wrestling pundits have been abuzz over the appearance in the days since, and on a recent edition of "Busted Open Radio," Tommy Dreamer compared Penta's WWE arrival to that of a former ECW co-worker.

"A perfect debut," Dreamer called it. "Another great debut to trigger my mind was Taz and Kurt Angle, when Taz came out at that Royal Rumble and wrestled Kurt in his debut match in WWE. It was perfect, and I think this was actually as good, if not better, because of the length of the match, all that stuff."

Dreamer also stated that he was happy to see Penta receive such a positive reception from the audience after years spent paying his dues in the industry. He complimented Gable as well, with the former Alpha Academy leader putting in the work to set Penta up for the strong reaction.

"It was a great debut — you saw the emotion, with his family crying," Dreamer said. "The people knew his stuff. I loved it."

Penta's arrival in WWE has been rumored for months, but like his brother, the wrestler had been tied up in a contractual disagreement with his former employer. Rey Fenix is still under contract with AEW, though it is expected he will join Penta in WWE when he becomes available. Time has been reportedly added to Fenix's contract due to injury.

