Tommy Dreamer Was Surprised By The Finish In This WWE NXT Match

The first match of this week's "WWE NXT" featured something of an upset, with the recently-returned Shotzi picking up a win over high-profile signee Stephanie Vaquer. The number-one contender's match captured the attention of the co-hosts of "Busted Open Radio," with former WWE star Tommy Dreamer expressing his surprise at the outcome.

"I thought we would've built to a Giulia-Stephanie match [but] obviously not," Dreamer said. "Anything can happen in NXT. It was shocking, maybe that was the reason why."

Dreamer's co-host Thunder Rosa agreed that it was a surprising finish, but also stated that she was happy to see Shotzi pick up the win after she missed most of 2024 due to an injury. Shotzi made her return to "NXT" last month, but this week's episode marked her first singles match in nearly a year. Dreamer believes the victory over Vaquer signals big things for Shotzi's immediate future.

"Shotzi is loved ... by that NXT audience," Dreamer continued. "She gets amazing reactions when she goes out there, and I can't even say there was a disconnect on the main roster. They enjoyed her as well, but especially in NXT, she's somebody who they really, really like."

While Shotzi has now earned a shot at the WWE NXT Women's Championship, neither Dreamer nor his co-hosts had specific ideas about what will come next for Vaquer. However, the group was confident that her popularity won't suffer any long-term damage due to the loss. Tuesday's bout was Vaquer's first singles lost since joining WWE last summer.

