Former WWE & Current TNA Star Jeff Hardy Gets Candid About Drug And Alcohol Addiction

One of the conditions of Hardy's suspension from AEW was that he was not allowed back into a ring until he had gone to rehab and could prove that he was fully sober. This wasn't Hardy's first time in rehab, but given that he is now coming up on three years of sobriety, even Hardy admitted that rehab was exactly what he needed.

"But I needed something big to happen, that's what happened. I went to rehab for the long haul, and it's exactly what I needed, man. I've been so enlightened, there was a moment with the sun, actually, when I was in treatment in Florida and the moon, and I'm like, Okay, there's something very special going on here with me getting sober again, because every time, my second time, when I came back to TNA, I had gotten sober and I was great. 2012 was one of my best wrestling years in my career, in my opinion, and that's because of sobriety. To be back in that zone now approaching three years of sobriety, it's just super exciting to keep doing exactly what I've been doing and prove people wrong in the process."

Hardy's AEW run eventually came to an end in June 2024 after spending some time on the sidelines with a broken nose, but that hasn't stopped him wanting to prove people wrong, returning to TNA on the day his AEW contract expired to reunite with his brother Matt. Together, The Hardys won their third set of TNA World Tag Team Championships at the 2024 Bound for Glory event, and have since defended their titles against The System twice.

Please credit "Insight" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.