Mark Henry Wishes Everyone In AEW Would Listen To This Person

In May 2024, Mark Henry departed from AEW with the intention of shifting his focus to his own brand. Henry held many titles during his three years in the company, including scout, commentator, and coach, the latter of which centered on helping wrestlers with match psychology and character development. During a recent edition of "Busted Open Radio," Henry highlighted an active coach he believes talent should look to.

"I wish they would listen to Dustin Rhodes, but Dustin Rhodes, he don't own the company, so they're going to listen to the boss [Tony Khan]," Henry said.

Along with his work as an in-ring competitor, Dustin Rhodes has also worked as an AEW coach for over five years. In the latter role, Rhodes has especially helped the women of AEW, beginning with a notable program between Britt Baker and Bea Priestley (now known as WWE's Blair Davenport). According to former coach Arn Anderson, Rhodes "bends over backwards" to guide the company's wrestlers while also making their on-screen work make sense.

When co-host Dave LaGreca later stated his wish for AEW talents to have listened to Henry as well, Henry noted that he is still "black and blue" from his time there. "I was blue in the face. You can say whatever you want to, and it's not a knock, it's the truth," Henry said. "There's people that I helped, and I helped the company after I left. There's people there that'll tell you right now, because they work there, and they wouldn't be there without me. I put them in place. I know what I'm doing."

