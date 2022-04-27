Dustin Rhodes is cherishing the role he has been playing in helping to develop AEW’s women’s division and says it’s much different than what he would be able to do if he were still in WWE.

“The other company’s different,” Rhodes told Thunder Rosa on her Taco Vlog. “You don’t get to coach.”

Dustin Rhodes said he did try to reach out and help some of the women in WWE while he was with the company but his efforts sometimes got him in trouble.

“I did occasionally before the shows and stuff like that,” Rhodes recalled. “But coaching here [in AEW] is way different than producing there. We call it producing there. We call it coaching here. It’s real strict. They gotta do exactly as they’re told, basically. There’s lots of things they can and can not do.

“And it sucks for them because they can’t spread their wings and do some really cool stuff like you ladies do. They’re so strict. It’s not the same there. It sucks. It’s hard.”

Dustin Rhodes says there are many people who reach out to him and seek his knowledge, and he’s been willing to share it. That mutual interest led to Rhodes’ role with AEW’s women’s division growing over time.

“From day one here – it started with Britt [Baker] and Bea Priestley,” he said. “They had a hell of a match. We went on from there. We started hiring more girls. I was diving in with them. I just started having training sessions with them. Just because I wanted to. Because I wanted the women’s division to get somewhere other than where it was at.

“And WWE has done a good job at that. But I want to see us, AEW, do that. Right? And it’s not because I don’t like the guys, but I truly, truly see the desire in you ladies and how you want to make it to that next step. And that means a lot to me because I like the challenge. I like that challenge, to get you guys there. In any way possible that I can possibly lead you to success, I want to get you there because I care.”

Dustin Rhodes said he feels like he has found a calling in his work with AEW’s women’s division. He’s developed a strong bond of loyalty with women on the AEW roster.

“I’m very protective of the group and the unit, right?” Rhodes told Rosa. “Even when we were practicing during the pandemic, somebody yelled at me or something and they all just was like, ‘I can’t believe they did that to you. I’m so mad.’ I’m like, ‘It’s OK. It’s fine.’ But, you know, they’re taking up for me. That makes me feel good. It makes we feel like I’m doing something worthwhile.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Thunder Rosa’s YouTube channel with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]