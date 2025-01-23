Julia Hart Names Opponent For AEW Dream Match

Former AEW TBS Champion Julia Hart has crossed paths with some of the biggest names in AEW, with former AEW Women's World Champion Jamie Hayter being the latest woman on her list of future victims she hopes to take out. However, there is someone on the AEW roster that Hart would love to wrestle one day.

During a recent interview with Denise Salcedo, she revealed her dream opponent and the reasoning for her choice.

"Maybe Serena Deeb," Hart said. "Her and Riho in Jacksonville, I was sitting in the crowd for that match, and I remember being so moved by Serena Deeb and I was like, 'Wow, I can't wait to wrestle her one day.' So, I'd love to wrestle Serena."

Hart didn't specify which match between Serena Deeb and Riho was the one that moved her so much as the two have wrestled each other twice at Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida in 2021. The first was on the February 17 edition of "AEW Dynamite" in a tournament to determine the number one contender for the AEW Women's World Championship where Riho picked up the win, while the second took place on the Buy-In portion of the Double or Nothing pay-per-view, where Deeb got the win, in a match that was also for Deeb's NWA World Women's Championship.

Deeb isn't the only woman in AEW that Hart has her eye on. She has cited the likes of Toni Storm, Willow Nightingale, and current AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone as women she wants to face, with Mone being one of particular interest as Hart is still looking to get her AEW TBS Championship back.

