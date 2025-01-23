Tony Khan Says This Match Might Be The Best In AEW History

AEW's slogan is "Where the best wrestle," and in its six-year history, the company has produced some of the most beloved matches in recent memory. But, for AEW President Tony Khan, one match stands out as perhaps the greatest in company history.

During a recent appearance on the "Battleground" podcast, Khan expressed how excited he was to see Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay standing tall against The Don Callis Family at the end of the January 8 episode of "AEW Dynamite," something that he thinks many fans were excited to see, given what they had already done in AEW against each other.

"We've seen Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay clash, maybe the greatest match in the history of AEW was Kenny Omega versus Will Ospreay at Forbidden Door. So I'm incredibly excited about Omega returning to AEW and all the possibilities and everything," he said.

Omega and Ospreay's match for the IWGP United States Championship at Forbidden Door 2023 was the second match they had that year as Omega had defeated Ospreay at NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom 17 event in January to become champion, with Ospreay winning the rematch. The two had briefly crossed paths in AEW previously in the tournament to determine the first-ever AEW World Trios Champions, with The Elite defeating the United Empire in the semi-final.

Khan might see Omega and Ospreay's bout as the best in AEW history, but it's not the only match he has publicly praised. He previously stated that Sting's retirement match at Revolution 2024 is the greatest thing the company has ever done on pay-per-view, and listed a number of matches that had taken place on "Dynamite" when the show celebrated its five-year anniversary in October 2024.

