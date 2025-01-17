WWE Star Charlotte Flair Posts Motivational Video Teasing Return, Sharing Inner Demons

With anticipation at the helm, "The Queen" Charlotte Flair looks ready to rule and take back her throne within the WWE women's division again and her most recent posted video suggests her in-ring return is approaching.

A 19-second video on X shows the 15-time women's champion — sporting a knee brace — running up and down a dead-end road. Flair provides a motivational speech in the monologue, illustrating the conflicts she is prepared to face and conquer in her inevitable return. As she narrates, "Charlotte, she's selfish. She's just Ric Flair's daughter. She's going to come back washed. She's not even that good. Oh, she's been handed everything. You're going to prove them wrong. Ashley, get out of your f**king head." The caption above the video stated, "It's ME vs ME. Always has been, always will be [with an emoji of painted red nails]."

It's ME vs ME. Always has been, always will be. 💅🏼 pic.twitter.com/HaFkpOu4pZ — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) January 17, 2025

Flair, who was last seen on an episode of "WWE SmackDown" in December of 2023, has been on the road to recovery since tearing her ACL, MCL, and meniscus in a singles match against Asuka. In the match, the Grand Slam Champion took a concerning spill off the top rope, hitting her head and landing awkwardly on her leg. Thoughts of her comeback came circling last September when it was reported there were preliminary creative plans to have Charlotte involved in a storyline with then-WWE Women's Champion Nia Jax and Tiffany Stratton. Now, speculation is swirling that Flair might make her return in two weeks as part of the Women's Royal Rumble on Saturday, February 1. Flair joins two other additional history makers with anticipated returns, which include Alexa Bliss and on-again, off-again frenemy "The Man" Becky Lynch.