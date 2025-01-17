Bully Ray Says He Needs 'Significant Follow-Up' To This WWE SmackDown Storyline

On this Netflix premiere of "WWE Raw," Roman Reigns defeated Solo Sikoa in Tribal Combat. In doing this, Reigns earned both the Ula Fala and the title of "Tribal Chief," which grants him the foremost control of The Bloodline. Given Reigns' subsequent reunion with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and pivot to the upcoming Royal Rumble, however, many pundits now have question marks about the future of The Bloodline, which still remains divided.

"I need a significant follow-up on SmackDown this Friday to The Bloodline," said WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray on "Busted Open Radio," "because to me, after what I saw with Rock and Roman, as we discussed yesterday, [WWE] put a definitive bow on that story. Now, I'm not going to sit here and say that The Bloodline is done, the story is done. There's no way in hell it's finished, but my level of interest is just not where it's at, because it seems like the story has come to a close."

While Reigns did not appear on last week's episode of "WWE SmackDown," his "Wiseman" Paul Heyman informed the WWE Universe of his intention to win the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble, then challenge Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41. Moments later, "new" Bloodline members Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga tried to ambush Heyman, but were stopped by OG member Jimmy Uso as well as Rhodes.

"Bloodline is not a thing right now for me, unless they can pick it back up on SmackDown," Ray added. "It seems that Roman is hellbent on winning the Rumble, [as] we heard from Heyman, and going on to face Cody. It seems like Roman and Rock made peace with one another. I don't know, so we'll definitely wait and see."

