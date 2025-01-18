Bully Ray Compares Gunther's WWE World Title & IC Title Reigns

Since landing on WWE's now-defunct "NXT UK" brand, GUNTHER has been an indestructible anomaly. Whether it was carrying the NXT UK Championship for a staggering 870 days in his first reign or becoming the only man to beat Pedro Morales' record-breaking Intercontinental Championship run by 49 days at 666 days, GUNTHER is unstoppable. As the reigning and defending World Heavyweight Champion since SummerSlam 2024, it appears "Busted Open Radio" host Bully Ray does not see the same magic and fire in "The Ring General's" 162-day reign as he did in his past reigns.

"For some reason ... it doesn't feel like GUNTHER has been given the opportunity to do the same thing for the World Heavyweight Championship as he did for the Intercontinental Championship," Bully asserted. "For some reason, there's not as much tread; there's not as much depth in this run." Although he can entertain co-host Dave LaGreca's prediction that Jey Uso could walk out of next week's Saturday Night's Main Event as the new World Heavyweight Champion, the Hall of Famer shared his thoughts on whether "Main Event" Jey has enough star power to become the next man to carry the apex title.

"There's a possibility, without a doubt, the way Jey Uso is continuing to climb the ladder, he's getting as over as any guy who's ever broken away from a tag team in WWE," Bully complimented. "To me, Jey Uso is not a World Heavyweight Champion that you're tuning into every week to see defend the championship." Uso, who continues to step out of his former tag team/Bloodline OG shadow, won his first-ever singles championship, the Intercontinental Championship, last September. Even though it was a short 27-day reign, Uso will not let his visions of capturing the top title in WWE go unrealized, despite GUNTHER brushing him off as only a "good tag team wrestler."

