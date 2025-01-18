Eric Bischoff Expects The Match Capping This AEW Feud Will Be 'Awesome'

Over the years, WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff has been very vocal about how he isn't exactly the biggest fan of AEW, to the point where he even said he would bite his own arm off if he was forced to watch "AEW Dynamite" every week. However, there is one story currently unfolding on AEW television that has caught his attention; Jeff Jarrett's road to retirement. On his "83 Weeks" podcast, Bischoff was asked about the recent interactions between Jarrett and MJF and how he feels about them, and while he isn't sure how everything will come together from a story perspective, the match has got him very interested.

"I don't know how the story comes together, but the match will. The match will be awesome," Bischoff said, who noted that knowing how to get a talent over in a match is the tricky part of being an agent or producer, but in his experience in the business, Bischoff believes that Jarrett is one of the best to ever do it. "Jeff is one of the very best I've ever worked with, now granted I didn't work with the Pat Pattersons of the world and other very experienced producers in WWE ... but Jeff is one of, I think, one of the best producers I've ever worked with because he absolutely understands psychology from the talent point of view."

Bischoff closed things by saying that Jarrett also understands the television side of producing wrestling, and combined with the fact he's working with someone like MJF, someone Bischoff already holds in high regard, he is very excited to watch the match when it eventually happens.

