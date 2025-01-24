Tommy Dreamer Assesses Jey Uso's Journey From WWE Tag Champ To Singles Star

"Main Event" Jey Uso has been on fire after stepping out of the shadow of his previous tag team stardom. Whether it was winning the WWE Intercontinental Title last September or gearing up to potentially become the next WWE World Heavyweight Champion at Saturday Night's Main Event, don't count this Uce out from becoming the guy in 2025. What's more, Tommy Dreamer sees nothing but good fortune coming for Uso's solo career.

"We know he's entertaining. We know he's a great worker. We've grew up watching the Usos," Dreamer explained on "Busted Open After Dark." "We watched Jey rise up on his own and become 'Main Event' Jey Uso. And his promo [against GUNTHER on Raw] afterwards is, like, cool, because at the end of the day, who's he got? He's got himself."

Dreamer also alluded to the fact that Uso's stand-up demeanor has garnered him much admiration from fans, including merchandise sellouts and the loudest crowd reactions of possibly any modern-day wrestler, which resulted in him being awarded "Best Entrance" in our Best of 2024 awards. Although Dreamer would like to "Yeet" at the idea that it might be Uso's turn to become the next crowned world champion, he remains doubtful. However, with the backing he has now, it could happen in the immediate future.

"You know, he went away from The Bloodline. He took a big risk. WWE has invested a lot in him, and that investment is paying off," Dreamer complimented.

