Matt Hardy Comments On Upcoming Live Episode Of TNA Impact, Teases WWE NXT Presence

2024 was a landmark year for TNA Wrestling as the company officially rebranded to the three letters that made it famous, established a working relationship with WWE, and acquired some big names from their past such as Mike Santana and The Hardys. 2025 looks to be even bigger, especially given the recent news that the company will be hosting its first live episode of "TNA Impact" in eight years on February 20. During an interview with TVInsider, Matt Hardy stated that he isn't nervous given his experience, but that doesn't make the event any less exciting for those appearing on live TV for the first time.

"It doesn't feel too stressful just because I've done live television so much over 27 years on TV. I think for the newer wrestlers. it's very exciting. There are some newer wrestlers who have probably never been on live TV. They've been maybe on pay-per-views, but to do live TV with commercial breaks is different. You have to make your time. I'm sure they're nervous. I'm sure the company is preparing these people. They've been very big at these last TV tapings about hitting your times. Everyone is pumped. I think it's the right time to do it because TNA has a lot of momentum right now. It wouldn't surprise me if we some NXT representation on that live show as well."

Hardy also praised the success of stars like Joe Hendry and Nic Nemeth for all the work they have put in over the past 12 months. He also credited the partnership with WWE as something that has been hugely beneficial to TNA in 2024 while also hoping it provides great opportunities for the company in 2025.