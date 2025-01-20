AEW's Jeff Jarrett Reacts To Cody Rhodes In The Crowd On WWE Raw's Netflix Debut

WWE Raw's Netflix era is underway, with several standout moments so far but a few have been criticized. While in the middle of a program for his world title, Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, who holds the company's top prize, was used on "Raw's" Netflix premiere as an audience member, shown in the crowd and nothing more.

WWE Hall of Famer and Rhodes's friend Jeff Jarrett commented on "My World" about "The American Nightmare" being placed in the crowd for the significant show.

"In the crowd? Come on. Tell me ... Okay, I wanna make sure that I'm not being a 'Cody crybaby' here. You think under any circumstance they would've had Roman Reigns in the crowd waving? To me, the litmus test is that," Jarrett said.

Jarrett's co-host Conrad Thompson was displeased with the presentation of Rhodes on the show, disagreeing with how WWE positioned their top talent. Thompson also brought up how Rhodes was the biggest merchandise seller for WWE last year, while also highlighting that The Rock would not have been placed in the crowd as an audience member.

The Rock was brought up, not because of his corporate involvement with TKO, but because he had two segments on "Raw's" Netflix premiere — presenting the Ula Fala to Reigns, and conducting a promo in the ring where he acknowledged Rhodes in the front row. Although Rhodes competes on "WWE SmackDown," omitting the top champion from a unique show was seen as a big deal by WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray but Eric Bischoff had an opposing opinion of it.

