Eric Bischoff Reacts WWE's Use Of Cody Rhodes & Gunther During Raw Netflix Debut

There's been some critiques for the debut episode of "WWE Raw" on Netflix, and not all of it positive. While most have centered around Hulk Hogan's now infamous appearance, some have questioned the use of Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and WWE World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER, the latter whom was barely featured at all, while the former didn't wrestle, instead making peace with The Rock and helping Roman Reigns defeat Solo Sikoa.

One person not bothered by this; Eric Bischoff. While co-host Conrad Thompson admitted he felt Cody and GUNTHER's usage was "weird" on "83 Weeks," Bischoff didn't find Rhodes or GUNTHER's omission to be a big deal.

"I didn't give it any thought," Bischoff said. "I mean, I was aware of it, but I thought 'Okay...they're not using Cody in the ring tonight.' I did take note of it, but it didn't bother me. And perhaps, to me, it's a little bit like if you watch UFC or you watch any sporting event...you'll often see champions, former champions, current champions sitting there at ringside, and they're not a part of the show. And it kind of...I don't know, maybe I'm just looking at this as glass half full, but to me, it kind of creates a little anticipation.

"There's perhaps new people coming to Netflix. Maybe there is a part of this audience that typically don't watch, and watched for whatever reasons, to see what was up on Netflix. Now they've got something to look forward to. You can't give them everything you've got, and The Rock, and John Cena, and a bunch of celebrities. You can only give them so much. And I don't mind the idea of holding your world champions, the stars of your show, holding them off for a week or so."

