Bully Ray Explores Scenarios For The Favor Paul Heyman Owes WWE's CM Punk

WWE legend Bully Ray has discussed the favor that CM Punk is owed by Paul Heyman and how that could potentially come into effect in the next few months. With Royal Rumble around the corner, several WWE stars have declared their entry into the Rumble match, one of whom is Punk, who has vowed to win the match and fulfill his long-awaited dream of main-eventing WrestleMania.

Ray, in a recent edition of "Busted Open," suggested a potential storyline for the favor that Heyman owes Punk, which could happen if Punk doesn't win the men's Royal Rumble match or the Elimination Chamber match. He proposed a story in which Roman Reigns wins the match, but Punk asks Heyman to remove Reigns from the spot in his favor.

"Could you imagine if Roman wins the Rumble, and Roman is going to do exactly what he said and face Cody, and Punk goes to Paul [Heyman] and says, 'I need you to talk Roman Reigns out of his match and give it to me.' Holy sh*t. You want to talk about intriguing. Paul Heyman caught between Roman Reigns and CM Punk right before WrestleMania, Roman wins the match. Could you imagine the look on Paul's face?" said Bully. "You kind of play it up. It's like the Godfather asking his favor back in return."

Ray believes that Punk asking Heyman to get him into a WrestleMania main event match ahead of Reigns would get boos from the audience, despite how loved he is right now.

The WWE Hall of Famer added that if Punk wins the Royal Rumble match, the storyline of Heyman owing him a favor would be "null and void," unless it continues until SummerSlam later this year. He thinks that the favor story would not be needed if "The Second City Saint" wins either the Rumble match or Elimination Chamber.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.