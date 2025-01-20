Tommy Dreamer Says This AEW Star Needs 'A Complete Overhaul'

Veteran wrestler Tommy Dreamer believes that current AEW star Brian Cage needs a complete overhaul to be taken seriously as a star in the promotion.

A caller asked Dreamer on the "Busted Open After Dark" podcast about why AEW hasn't tried to put Brian Cage over, which came after Cage's loss to a returning Kenny Omega on "AEW Dynamite." Dreamer praised Cage and the ability that he has, and believes that AEW should give him a push.

"Brian Cage needs a complete overhaul for him to be taken as a serious person, instead of this guy who you are going to have a great match with," said Dreamer. "It's either 'Great Match Brian' or 'Money-Making Brian,' that's going to be the difference. His look is good, this is where someone has to say, 'Hey man, this guy could do everything, let's make him the next thing.'"

The fan stated that Omega should have put over Cage as the former AEW World Champion is already a big-name star and should have given Cage the rub. Dreamer, though, disagreed with that statement, arguing that Omega winning was the right call as it was his return match following his long spell on the sidelines through illness.

Omega, who had to spend over a year away from wrestling after being diagnosed with diverticulitis, wrestled for the first time in over a year in AEW when he faced and defeated Cage. The match was the first time that the two faced off against each other in a singles match. Cage, who has been a part of AEW since 2020, has only held one title in the company so far, the FTW Championship, which he won in 2020 and held for over a year. The former Impact World Champion joined the Don Callis Family last year and currently teams with Lance Archer, the tag team collectively known as Murder Machines.

