TNA's Jeff Hardy Names Moves He Can No Longer Do

TNA Wrestling's Jeff Hardy is still going strong, brushing aside his past demons, to compete at the highest level. But, the wrestling legend has had to drop a few moves from his arsenal, which he spoke about recently.

Hardy, who is renowned for his incredible athletic ability and daredevilry, recently spoke to Chris Van Vliet on "Insight" about moves that he no longer performs in the ring.

"I can't do a Shooting Star Press anymore — it's been a while [doing that move], Phoenix Splash, that reverse 450, I used to do that all the time but I never could control it. Like, just a massacre, straight, face first into the mat. People would always ... I could never hit it. I think I tried to hit it one time and I completely missed the guy and crashed. I used to do the 450 from time to time, I don't do that anymore, I don't care to do any of that stuff anymore, but the Swanton is feeling good again."

Hardy then explained his current philosophy when it comes to in-ring work. He stated that he has been studying the in-ring moves of The Hardys' recent opponents The Rascalz, which he has tried to add to his repertoire.

"Mainly, like the way I see wrestling, I tried to envision counters, unique counters to certain moves. That's why I've been studying The Rascalz and all these crazy fast combos that they do. Trying to find counters within that."

The Hardys added another tag team title to their impressive collection when they won the TNA World Tag Team titles last October, which they successfully defended against The Rascalz at TNA's recent Genesis pay-per-view.

