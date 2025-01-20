AEW's Jeff Jarrett Weighs In On WWE's Relationship With Hulk Hogan

Hulk Hogan broke the news cycle not too long ago with his appearance on the first-ever "WWE Raw" on Netflix, where the legend was promptly booed out of the arena. In light of Hogan's new multi-year partnership with WWE, AEW's Jeff Jarrett shared his take on the Hall of Famer's business ventures and what the relationship between him and WWE might lead to.

"Him running a wrestling company is not his forte," Jarrett said during his "My World with Jeff Jarrett" podcast, opining that Hogan will likely never run his own promotion. "I think he's the best in the industry [at] taking care of himself. No, I don't think there's a close second." Jarrett then recalled how Hogan has been protecting himself since the '80s and '90s and now has ownership of a beer brand that's in business with WWE and Endeavor. "He ain't going away. How do they pivot, how do they — you know — move through all of this?"

Jarrett then commented on Hogan being booed by the Los Angeles crowd during "Raw" and noted how it'll be interesting to see how WWE navigates past it. "How are they gonna move through this? Are they gonna act like it didn't happen? Maybe pivot, and go through a heel route or are they just gonna be keep selling the beer?" However, that questioned should be answered during Hogan's appearance on the first WWE Saturday Night's Main Event of 2025.

