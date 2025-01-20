Eric Bischoff Reacts To Corey Graves' Comments About Being Frustrated In WWE

Last week, WWE color commentator Corey Graves took to social media to air his frustrations about joining the "WWE NXT" announce desk, explaining he was told he was not "famous enough" to be on the main roster anymore. Following his outburst on the platform X, Graves said he would continue to share his thoughts on "NXT" last Tuesday, but was taken off the show later that day and was seen boarding a flight out of Orlando. It remains uncertain whether Graves' current dispute with WWE is real or part of an angle, but according to former WCW Executive Eric Bischoff on "83 Weeks," WWE has hit the "sweet spot" if the incident turns out to be a storyline.

"This to me right now is one of the most interesting scenarios potentially for Wrestlemania. You got the big names, everybody can fantasy book and it's all f*****g awesome but this, I am so hoping that this is an angle." Bischoff said. "The magic is that sweet spot in the middle. 'Yeah I know it's all scripted, okay great, you know it is what it is. This is real. Or is it? Is that real? I don't know' ... That's the sweet spot and that's what sucks people in."

If Graves' outburst is proven to be an angle and will be returning to WWE as a competitor, it will be the first time he has stepped inside a ring since 2014 after a series of head and neck injured forced him into retirement. Some pundits have speculated that he could be setting up a match with Pat McAfee, but only time will tell if that's true.

