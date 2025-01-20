Tommy Dreamer Reacts To PCO Destroying TNA Title At GCW Vs. The World

Wrestling veteran PCO (AKA Pierre Carl Ouellet) turned some heads last night during The People vs. GCW when the performer carried the smashed the TNA Digital Media Championship with a sledgehammer after winning a battle royale to open the show. In the hours since, it has been reported that PCO did not clear this with TNA ahead of time, and he is no longer under contract with the company as of the start of 2025.

"Busted Open Radio" co-host Tommy Dreamer is a backstage official at TNA, and Dreamer shared his reaction to the stunt on the radio show today. Unsurprisingly, Dreamer did not sound thrilled.

"I was told what happened when I got off the panel, and I was like, 'Okay. Guess he went PCO-crazy,'" Dreamer said. "Move forward and pivot. [It was] not an angle — just something that happened."

Dreamer speculated that PCO may have smashed the championship to make some noise now that his time with TNA has come to an end. However, the radio host stated that such stunts have lost the effect that they once had back in the day, such as when Madusa dumped the WWF Women's Championship into a trash can on WCW television.

Since last night's show, PCO has been very active on social media, claiming that he turned down offers from AEW three times, including to main event Double or Nothing 2019 against Kenny Omega. Ouellet has been wrestling since 1988 and is perhaps best known for his WWE run as one-half of The Quebecers.