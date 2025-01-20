Triple H Shares Backstage Look At Penta's WWE Debut

Former AEW star Penta debuted on "WWE Raw" last week to much fanfare and excitement, though little surprise as rumors of his debut had been swirling even before WWE seemingly prematurely released his merchandise online. On Monday, Paul "Triple H" Levesque shared behind-the-scenes video of Penta's debut on his X (formerly Twitter) account, promoting Monday night's episode of the show on Netflix.

The video shows Levesque standing ringside and telling the production crew to "light 'em up" when Penta's music hits. He's also seen working alongside the crew while blocking and creating the entrance, including the wall of fire that appeared behind the star for dramatic effect. The video ends with a clip of Penta's entrance, just how Levesque described it.

Penta defeated Chad Gable in his debut match after the American Made leader asked General Manager Adam Pearce for the best luchador he could find. He had previously been rumored to be Rey Mysterio's mystery partner in a match against The New Day, a match that has yet to be brought up again as of this writing. Following his victory, Penta cut an emotional promo in both English and Spanish, with his family watching from the front row.

Penta's debut took a little longer than expected, as the match and following promo went over the allotted time, but otherwise, management was said to be happy with the debut of the former AEW World Tag Team Champion. Penta had initially planned on joining WWE alongside his brother, Rey Fenix, but Fenix is still under contract with AEW due to injury time accrued.