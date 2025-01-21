WWE Raw - 1/20/2025: 3 Things We Loved And Hated

Tonight's match pitting former Women's Champions Nia Jax and Bayley against one another was more than an excellent match overall – it brought three storylines into one cohesive package that I loved in part for how fluidly it all flowed together, as well as how good all the pieces were on their own. Jax and Bayley have their history together and were due to have a match after Jax called Bayley out last week, and Ripley and Bayley beat down Jax. Former NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez was ringside to continue her ongoing storyline with Bayley that started on the developmental brand last week. And of course, "Mami" came out after Jax attacked her before the show even started, to get her revenge and finally add a women's match to Saturday Night's Main Event this weekend. All together, this was definitely my favorite part of the show.

Perez being at ringside to take shots at Bayley during the match was a nice touch. The collided, trading slaps, but it wasn't over-the-top to take away from the actual match itself. I think WWE is almost soft-launching Perez on the main roster and she'll be officially called up after making an impressive appearance in the Royal Rumble. For now, it's intriguing, and hopefully getting eyes on "WWE NXT," which, in my humble opinion, is probably the second best, if not the best, WWE show right now. Bayley is a perfect dance partner for Perez, and their slow build, while getting Perez on main roster television, is a good move.

I don't think Bayley is capable of having a bad match against any woman on the roster right now, and Jax has improved so much in the ring over the last year or two, that this was a fun showcase of both of their talents tonight. Yes, the transfer window is getting a bit old, but I'm glad Bayley is on "Raw" to freshen things up, and one match against Jax to tie up lose ends there didn't harm anything on tonight's show. Bayley made herself scarce when Ripley ran down to the ring to beat up on Jax, but it wasn't enough for me to forget her part in all of this.

The pull-apart brawl between Jax and Ripley was excellent. The amount of security and officials it took to get these tough, strong women away from each other made it feel like a big deal – which was a great look for them both. I was wondering what women's match would get added to Saturday's card, and this is definitely one I want to see. While I don't think Jax is taking that title away from Ripley by any means, it should be a fun bout that adds some spice to SNME. It may be because I'm so glad to see Ripley move on to face anyone but Liv Morgan, but I'm excited to see it, and tonight's setup for it couldn't have been better on a short notice.

Written by Daisy Ruth