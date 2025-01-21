Mark Henry Details Emotional Backstage Reaction For Nic Nemeth At TNA Genesis 2025

WWE legend Mark Henry has lavished praise on TNA Wrestling's Nic Nemeth, following his loss to Joe Hendry at TNA's Genesis event.

Henry was in attendance to watch TNA's first pay-per-view of 2025, and expressed admiration and love for Nemeth, whom he has shared the ring with in the past and now shares the microphone on "Busted Open."

"Last night, I didn't look at him as 'my guy,' a guy that I knew; but I looked at him as, 'Wow, what an incredible wrestling icon,'" said Henry.

Henry drew parallels between Nemeth and stars like Chris Jericho and Randy Orton, highlighting his ability to reinvent himself in the business while also praising his intelligence. The WWE Hall of Famer then gave a glimpse of the emotions behind the scenes in TNA following Nemeth's match with Hendry, highlighting the love and affection that Nemeth's peers have for him.

"When Nic Nemeth came through the curtain, everybody in the back rushed over like [he's] the Beatles. He didn't win — he did not win. The champion is still out there in the ring, he came through that curtain, and you know, I'm a softie. I get emotional and I make no apologies for me being emotional. I didn't win, I didn't lose, but I teared up when he came through the curtain and saw how much love he got. Everybody ran to him, and they did everything but pick him up and carry him off the field. That is reverence and respect for what you know and what you did," Henry added. "He had a moment — and everybody is not Nic Nemeth."

Henry compared the backstage visual of Nemeth being greeted by his peers to someone winning a Grammy, Emmy, Oscar, NBA final, or the Olympics.



