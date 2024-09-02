Nemeth (Fka WWE's Dolph Ziggler) Explains Why TNA Is Growing
TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth is optimistic about TNA Wrestling's growth and dissected their rise over the last few months.
Nemeth, who has been a part of the promotion since January, has witnessed the promotion's steady growth, which he discussed in a recent interaction with "Battleground Podcast." He stated that the promotion's upward trajectory began even before they collaborated with WWE.
"First of all, that buzz was there before working with other companies," declared Nemeth.
He explained that one of the main reasons for TNA Wrestling's resurgence is the roster and how everyone is working together to make the product better and attract viewers each week. He praised his fellow stars in the promotion, as well as those behind the scenes in TNA for their recent revival.
"But the really cool thing is — like I've said this 15 times — in a world where every roster on every company is busting their ass, we tend to stand out as someone who's all on the same page, all working for the same goal, all going above and beyond to help the brand. No one is being selfish and saying, 'I need to stand out here.' I don't care about it, like, we're all ... it's almost an organic coming together of, like, this rebranding," said the TNA World Champion. "Since I showed up in Vegas, since they did the rebrand where everyone's on the same page — behind the scenes, Tommy, Gail, Ariel, everybody is helping us out and we all have one goal: get 1% bigger audience every single week."
Nemeth praises TNA roster's ability
Nic Nemeth, who was regarded as one of the best in-ring workers during his time with WWE, has lavished praise on his peers in TNA Wrestling, and how they're able to put together an exciting show each week.
"Because of the work we put in, because of the show that we do, because of the experience that we offer to the fans who come live or watch on the TNA Plus or Access TV, however you see it, when you see it you go, 'Damn, that's a great show,'" said Nemeth.
He argued that, unlike other pro wrestling promotions, TNA offers a blend of storylines, matches, and behind-the-scenes segments. He gushed about the quality of the stars on the roster and was bowled over by their ability inside the squared circle.
"You can complain, like, this show has 20 minutes of wrestling every three hours, this show has 2 hours and 47 minutes of wrestling every three hours, and we try to find that perfect balance of storyline, behind the scenes, character development, and matches that deliver, and this roster kicks so much a*s, I'm blown away," expressed the former WWE star. "Every match that I watch, waiting to go [on], I go, 'Man, everyone is so good,' and that's saying where every company has everybody being really good, it really makes me ... it like makes me smile seeing how awesome our roster."
Nemeth previously revealed that he was persuaded to join TNA because of how tight-knit the locker room is, which he has now experienced first-hand.