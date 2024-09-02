Nemeth (Fka WWE's Dolph Ziggler) Explains Why TNA Is Growing

TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth is optimistic about TNA Wrestling's growth and dissected their rise over the last few months.

Nemeth, who has been a part of the promotion since January, has witnessed the promotion's steady growth, which he discussed in a recent interaction with "Battleground Podcast." He stated that the promotion's upward trajectory began even before they collaborated with WWE.

Advertisement

"First of all, that buzz was there before working with other companies," declared Nemeth.

He explained that one of the main reasons for TNA Wrestling's resurgence is the roster and how everyone is working together to make the product better and attract viewers each week. He praised his fellow stars in the promotion, as well as those behind the scenes in TNA for their recent revival.

"But the really cool thing is — like I've said this 15 times — in a world where every roster on every company is busting their ass, we tend to stand out as someone who's all on the same page, all working for the same goal, all going above and beyond to help the brand. No one is being selfish and saying, 'I need to stand out here.' I don't care about it, like, we're all ... it's almost an organic coming together of, like, this rebranding," said the TNA World Champion. "Since I showed up in Vegas, since they did the rebrand where everyone's on the same page — behind the scenes, Tommy, Gail, Ariel, everybody is helping us out and we all have one goal: get 1% bigger audience every single week."

Advertisement