Bully Ray Assesses WWE Raw Stars' Motivation In Declaring For 2025 Royal Rumble

WWE legend Bully Ray has discussed the reasons for WWE's top stars to win the Royal Rumble, highlighting how three stars have a true purpose in winning the match.

On the January 13 edition of "WWE Raw," CM Punk asserted his desire to win the Royal Rumble and fulfill his dream of main-eventing WrestleMania. Seth Rollins, whom Punk had defeated a week prior, declared that his goal now is to squash Punk's dreams, while Drew McIntyre played mind games with both stars. Bully Ray discussed that segment on a recent edition of "Busted Open," focusing on how each of them explained why they wanted to win the Rumble.

"For Punk, this has been a lifelong thing since the day he left WWE. We know how important it is for CM Punk to be in the main event of WrestleMania," Ray began. "We now know how important it is for Seth Rollins to ruin that dream, for CM Punk, just because he's bitter and a sore loser. And then we heard from Drew, we know how important it is for Drew. So, yeah, all 30 men want to win the Rumble because they all want to a shot, and there's real deal, individual issues that we heard about last night."

Punk has never won the men's Royal Rumble match, while his two rivals, Rollins and McIntyre, have –Rollins winning the 2019 edition and McIntyre claiming victory a year later. "The Second City Saint" made it to the final two in the 2024 edition of the match, but was bested by Cody Rhodes, who went on to main event WrestleMania and finished his story.

While Punk is determined to win the match, Ray explained in another podcast that he could achieve his WrestleMania dream in other ways, which would involve Paul Heyman.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.