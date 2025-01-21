Former AEW Star Matt Hardy Reacts To Penta's WWE Debut, Rey Fenix's Future

Matt Hardy has discussed the WWE debut of Penta, whom he faced in AEW, and also talked about Penta reuniting with Rey Fenix.

Penta's debut has been widely appreciated by fans and pundits like Eric Bischoff and Bully Ray, and former WWE star Matt Hardy was also pleased about his performance.

"I thought it was tremendous," Hardy said about the Penta debut on "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy." "I thought it was great, I thought Penta going out [and] working against Chad Gable, Chad Gable was great for him. Chad Gable is tremendous, he's such a great talent, and he's also a great guy on top of this as well. For Penta to go out and work against Chad Gable, a really competitive, strong match is just how Penta needed to be introduced."

The veteran star also touched upon the future of Penta's brother and AEW star Rey Fenix. Fenix will likely be a part of AEW for a little while, as he is still under contract, but it's quite certain that he will join WWE soon. Hardy hopes that the duo could join forces once again in the future, and feels it's bound to happen.

"It's inevitable," began Hardy. "They will have a great life and they will have a great run too. I'm so happy for those guys, they're both good dudes, they're both very talented, and they have busted their a*s, working from the bottom up, they've been through the trenches, they've done it all."

Hardy is pleased with how Penta has been presented in WWE so far and feels that the luchador deserves it. He also emphasized how WWE should capitalize on Penta's mask, stating that it was smart on WWE's part to sell Penta masks even before he debuted. Having wrestled against him a few times in AEW, Hardy added that the new WWE star knows what's required to entertain the audience.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.