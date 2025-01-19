Eric Bischoff Reacts To Penta's WWE Debut

Last week marked the official WWE premiere of Penta, who recently wrapped up a five-year stint with All Elite Wrestling. Many pundits have since praised his debut, with Tommy Dreamer comparing it to a memorable one from WWE's Attitude Era. On a recent episode of the "83 Weeks" podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Bischoff revealed himself as another fan of this milestone event.

"It's amazing," Bischoff said. "... You can't help but to be supportive and just ecstatic about the success that WWE has been having. It's unfortunate that AEW gets worked into the conversation somehow, for some reason, largely because Penta was there for four or five years and they did nothing with him. Then first night out of the shoot, he's off the charts.

"I saw earlier today that he had like over a million hits already on YouTube in a pretty short period of time, so I think they did a phenomenal job," he added. "I don't know how it could have been better. What could have been done differently to get just a little bit more out of it? I don't have the capacity to figure that one out."

For weeks, WWE teased Penta's arrival with short videos. In the hours leading up to last week's episode of "WWE Raw," the company hyped it even more with a merchandise drop. Once "Raw" went on the air, Penta defeated former WWE Raw Tag Team Champion Chad Gable, courtesy of a Penta Driver. The former AEW Tag Team Champion subsequently declared WWE as his new home while celebrating his victory with fans and family.

