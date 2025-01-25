Why Thunder Rosa Felt The 'Lowest Of Lows' After Winning AEW Women's World Championship

In March 2022, Thunder Rosa captured the AEW Women's World Championship by defeating Dr. Britt Baker in a Steel Cage match on "AEW Dynamite." Rosa's reign continued without issue until the performer suffered a back injury that left her unable to wrestle, causing AEW CEO and booker Tony Khan to create an Interim AEW Women's Championship. After Rosa could not return for several more months, she was stripped of the actual title. During a recent interview with Tim Hann Rivera, Rosa reflected on her time as champion.

"It brought me from the highest of highs to the lowest of lows," Rosa said. "When I won the title, I don't think mentally I was ready for it, because so much came with it — good and bad."

The wrestler compared fame to drug use in that it's addicting and not good for one's soul. When Rosa first won the AEW Women's Championship, she learned first-hand that gaining a larger platform also exposes one to the darker side of humanity, with Rosa stating that she experienced jealousy and insecurity from everyday people as well as being betrayed by people she thought she could trust.

"It's heartbreaking," Rosa continued. "You have to stay strong, right? ... I see when somebody else is gaining a title shot or they're champions, I try to show them respect and treat them well, because I've been in their shoes."

After well over a year away from the ring, Rosa made her AEW return in December 2023. While she has yet to re-capture a title in the promotion, Rosa has maintained her spot as a featured player in the promotion.

