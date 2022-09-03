Tony Khan Gives Insight Into Decision To Crown Interim AEW Women's World Champion

AEW has recently suffered a string of bad luck with their AEW World Champions. AEW World Champion CM Punk recently returned after being out of action for almost three months due after having surgery on his foot, however, now the AEW Women's World Champion, Thunder Rosa, is out of action due to injury. While Punk was out of action, Jon Moxley became the Interim AEW World Champion, eventually defeating Punk on the August 24 episode of "AEW: Dynamite" to unify the two titles. Khan is once again going the Interim Champion route with the AEW Women's World Championship.

"I had told [Rosa] just as I mentioned to CM Punk when he was injured that I'd like you to remain the champion, get healthy, come back, and we'll have a big unification match to crown an Undisputed Champion," AEW CEO Khan said appearing on "Busted Open." "Both of them offered to relinquish the title and I told each of them separately when they came back from their injuries they would still be recognized as champion, but by the time they came back, there would be an Interim Champion."

At AEW's All Out PPV event on September 4, AEW will crown an Interim AEW Women's World Champion in a fatal four-way. The four women who will be competing include Toni Storm, Jamie Hayter, Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D., and Hikaru Shida. Baker and Shida are the only women in the match to previously hold championship gold in AEW, as Shida is the longest-reigning AEW Women's World Champion in history at 372 days, losing her title to Baker at Double or Nothing 2021, who then held the title for 290 days.

