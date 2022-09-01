Thunder Rosa Comments On How She Handled Telling AEW Doctor About Her Injury

AEW Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa is currently out of action as she takes time off to heal from an injury. It's a problem Rosa has worked through for quite awhile, and as she explained on the "Athletic and the Arts" podcast, a lot of that has to do with the pressure she puts on herself to be great.

"We don't sleep," Rosa said. "Sometimes I go days with three, four hours of sleep. I own my own promotion outside of AEW, an all women's promotion, and I was running three shows a month sometimes ... I was overseeing the women that are wrestlers, and I was training other women too. So it was very grueling, and it was a lot of sacrifice."

While discussing the injury, Rosa detailed just how long she'd been working hobbled.

"Before I won my championship, I was hurt for the longest," she said. "One time, even doc was like 'You need to be taped if you're going into the ring.' I couldn't feel my legs when I got out of the ring. But I have to get out there. I couldn't let people down. So I wrestled with my hips taped for about two months, because I was wrestling all the time. So it was like, nonstop because of that drive that we have. I wanted to be the champion. I wanted to be the best. I wanted people to say that I did it, I wanted to say that I did it for myself."