These days it’s pretty common for pro wrestling and mixed martial arts to have some crossover; stars like CM Punk have fought in MMA, while MMA fighters like Ronda Rousey, Paige VanZant, and others have crossed over into pro wrestling. Another person to do both? AEW Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa.

In an appearance on AEW Unrestricted from AEW’s FanFest this past Double or Nothing weekend, Rosa discussed the potential of her ever returning to the MMA world for the first time since fighting for Combates America in 2019.

“Actually, I was offered another cage match, a real one, an MMA match,” Rosa said. “And I’m like ‘I think I can still do it’ … But I’m going to take my time on this one, because MMA is something not to play with, and I have a lot of respect for those who stand in the cage. If I do it, you guys will know, because I’m probably gonna announce it on my taco vlog as I’m eating tacos.”

The AEW Women’s World Champion also revealed some information regarding the ring gear she would wear for her Double or Nothing title defense against Serena Deeb.

“The whole ring entrance [gear], the headpiece, the shoes, everything that I’m wearing except my underwear,” Rosa said. “I am auctioning it for the Uvalde victims in Texas. So if you have a couple of thousand dollars to spend, you can keep that very special gear. This was handmade from the boots to everything. Many different hands from many different people. And this one means a lot to me because this is my first Double or Nothing. It’s my first time walking here in Vegas and seeing my face on the marquees. I still can’t believe it. Ten years ago, I came here for my wedding anniversary. And now I’m walking the streets and people are asking me for autographs.”

