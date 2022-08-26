Thunder Rosa Addresses Her Injury And The Online Response

This past Wednesday night on "AEW Dynamite," Thunder Rosa announced that she was stepping back from being AEW Women's World Champion due to a back injury. While this came as a surprise to many watching the broadcast, Rosa has provided further details about the extent of the setback.

"I'm not the best physically, right now, I'm not gonna lie," Rosa told Busted Open Radio. "Unfortunately, I'm going to be out of commission. I don't know for how long yet — for a couple of months, probably. I have a problem with my back."

Rosa explained that she is not cleared to compete right now and assured everyone that the injury isn't a work. It's been reported that Rosa does not get along with Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter behind the scenes, which may have resulted in AEW President Tony Khan sending the reigning AEW Women's World Champion home, thus creating the injury storyline to write her off of television.

Rosa dismissed the dirt sheet rumors and suggested that people stop reading stupid things online. Furthermore, she insisted that if anybody does have a problem with her, they can always reach out. "I don't hide from problems, I don't run from my problems. You can talk to me. My door is open."

The 36-year-old also revealed that she's been working through the injury for a while, causing it to get worse over time. However, she found out what her diagnosis was this past Monday.

