Former WWE Ring Announcer Samantha Irvin Teases New Single In Reignited Music Career

Last year, ring announcer Samantha Irvin announced her departure from WWE along with hints that she intended to restart her music career. Using the stage name Samantha (The Bomb), Irvin made a post on social media alerting fans that her first single since 2020 will be released on Valentine's Day — February 14, 2025.

The impending single, called "Make Me," is described as "soulful R&B/pop," which lines up with Irvin's past music. The former WWE star previously released a five-track EP in 2016, titled "27underground." In addition to that, Irvin has a history of live musical appearances dating back to 2010, including her taking part in season 10 of "America's Got Talent."

Irvin joined WWE in 2021, getting her start as the ring announcer for "WWE 205 Live" before quickly moving to "WWE NXT," "WWE Raw," and finally "WWE SmackDown." In addition to rapidly rising up the company ladder, Irvin garnered praise both within and outside of WWE for her talents as a ring announcer.

When she announced her departure last year, at the end of her WWE contract, Irvin shared her thanks for various WWE figures, including the women's locker room, the company's producers, and more. A short time after she left, though she clarified that she does love professional wrestling, Irvin also revealed that she did not enjoy ring announcing, and she had been pushing for a "more active" role in WWE. However, Irvin claimed that the company did not share her vision, resulting in her decision to move on.