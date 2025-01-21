Eric Bischoff Sees No Malice In WWE Running SNME Against AEW All In Texas

Throughout their long history, WWE has never hidden the fact that they'll do anything and everything to get one leg up on the competition. That was readily apparent during the 1980s when they tangled with Jim Crockett Promotions, and in the 90s, when the Monday Night Wars saw both WCW and WWE do all sorts of things to get under the other's skin. Now with AEW around, WWE is still employing some of their old tactics, such as running a house show in Orlando against AEW World's End, and now a Saturday Night's Main Event against AEW All In this July.

And yet, Eric Bischoff, who played his own promotional mind games during the Monday Night Wars, doesn't believe this is anything too serious. On the latest "83 Weeks," Bischoff suggested that this was just a case of WWE scheduling coinciding with AEW scheduling. His belief is formed by the fact that he doesn't think WWE, parent company TKO Holdings, or NBC, the broadcasting partner for Saturday Night's Main Event, want to risk a lawsuit for predatory practices.

"I think it was more than likely, because I think they're risk-averse, they being TKO and NBC. They don't want to end up in court over something like this. It's not worth it, there's no upside to it. I think it's just probably a matter of weeks and months worth of scheduling and planning and going 'Okay, we need one this quarter. Where's the best place for it?' And 'Oh by the way, look what else is going on?' That's my guess is that's what happened. I don't think it was an intentional Crockett-type move, as you pointed out, I don't think it was malicious. Feels that way, looks that way, but I think it's too risky to do that."

