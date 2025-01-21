Bronson Reed Shares Fake Sympathy Over WWE Raw Attack

In the main event of "WWE Raw" last night, Seth Rollins barely escaped with a victory over Drew McIntyre when he rolled him up for the pin to win the match. Understandably, "The Scottish Warrior" was infuriated by the loss and took his anger out Rollins seconds after the contest concluded, which led Sami Zayn to quickly come to the aid of "The Visionary."

Zayn began brawling with McIntyre, but as he put him in position for the Helluva Kick, he accidentally hit Rollins instead of McIntyre. After the show, Bronson Reed took to social media to share thoughts on the chaotic ending to "Raw," where he sarcastically mocked Rollins, who he feuded with during the latter half of 2024. "I feel for Seth. Drew beating on him. Now one of his best friends kicking him in the face ... damn. Psyche. Screw Seth, b***h ass!!!!! Hahahaha!"

Before breaking his talus bone during the Men's WarGames match at Survivor Series, Reed and Rollins went one-on-one on two occasions, where they each claimed a victory over the other. Rollins won the first bout at Crown Jewel, but two weeks later Reed would get his revenge on "Raw" after receiving assistance from Solo Sikoa, who distracted "The Visionary." However, it will likely be several months before they have the opportunity to have a rubber match, as Reed's injury is reportedly set to keep him out of action for an extended period of time and he is currently expected to miss WrestleMania 41.