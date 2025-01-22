WWE Hall Of Famer Teddy Long Weighs In On Corey Graves Situation

WWE commentator Corey Graves has been in headlines recently due to his public displeasure over being moved to "WWE NXT" from his commentary spot on the main roster. Graves went on a now-deleted social media rant about allegedly being told "he wasn't famous enough," then disappeared from WWE TV, before reportedly being set to return to the developmental brand's desk Tuesday night. WWE Hall of Famer and former "WWE SmackDown" General Manager Teddy Long had some words for Graves on Sportskeeda's "WrestleBinge" podcast. He said he likes Graves, but some guys who get in the business take things too seriously.

"What Corey Graves needs to understand is he has nothing to prove. He's already proved himself," Long said. "Go to 'NXT.' Go down there and help those guys down there that need your help. Educate and learn them about this broadcast business. The main thing is you're still getting a check. So what is the problem? He doesn't know, life might be a lot easier probably in 'NXT' than it would be being on that main roster because that thing is really busy. 'NXT' you can relax a little bit."

Prior to his reported "NXT" return Tuesday night as the third man alongside Booker T and Vic Joseph, Graves served as the lead commentator on "WWE SmackDown" alongside Wade Barrett. That summer, he moved to "WWE Raw" to be a commentator alongside Michael Cole, as ESPN personality Pat McAfee took a hiatus from the desk to return to "College GameDay" for the football season. When McAfee returned for the "Raw" debut on Netflix, Graves wasn't moved to "SmackDown" to be a three-man time alongside Barrett and Joe Tessitore, but moved to "NXT" instead.

