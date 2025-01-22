Tommy Dreamer Doesn't Think Sami Zayn Will Win 2025 WWE Royal Rumble Without A Change

Sami Zayn cut an impassioned promo and declared for the Royal Rumble on "WWE Raw" before being interrupted by Kevin Owens, leaving him torn between his heel best friend and his babyface friends, like Jey Uso and Seth Rollins.

Hardcore legend Tommy Dreamer spoke about what's next for Zayn on an episode of "Busted Open After Dark," and pondered if Zayn could turn heel on Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes to help out Owens. Dreamer doesn't think Zayn stands a chance in the Rumble match unless he fully turns heel.

"I also don't know where he would go unless good ol' Mr. Yeet [Jey Uso] beats [World Heavyweight Champion] GUNTHER Saturday night, then YEET, Sami Zayn WrestleMania match," Dreamer said. "That could be a thing. Which is I guess why we watch 'Monday Night Raw' and professional wrestling, because of this episodic television of where we can go. We all have our booking decisions, we all have our booking minds. That's what we like to do, fantasy book for this stuff."

Dreamer said it's interesting for him on the business side of things, especially regarding merchandise. He explained things like t-shirts don't move like they do for babyfaces when a talent turns heel.

Zayn joined the Royal Rumble field alongside John Cena, CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, Rollins, and Jey Uso, to name a few. Owens will also be busy at the premium live event as he is currently holding the beloved winged eagle belt hostage from Rhodes, declaring himself to be the "true" champion. Both men will have their titles suspended above the ring in a ladder match at the Royal Rumble to determine the real champion.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open After Dark" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.