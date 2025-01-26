Oba Femi Had To Stop And Reflect On WWE NXT Title Win

Oba Femi had one of the most historic North American Championship reigns on "WWE NXT" before losing the title to Tony D'Angelo, but he was destined for bigger things on the developmental brand. Femi defeated Trick Williams at "NXT's" New Year's Evil special to capture the NXT Championship and later moved into a feud with Eddy Thorpe, defeating the former NJPW star on the January 21 edition of the developmental brand.

The new champion sat down on the "The Rich Eisen Show" to talk about his crowning moment, and said it almost flew by him without him savoring it.

"It was almost one of those moments that almost passed me by because I've been so used to winning these days," he said. "When you go on a run and you just have accomplishment after accomplishment, the accomplishments start to bleed together and you don't look at them the same. I had to stop myself in my tracks at that moment and while the confetti was falling and the pyro was going and whatever, I had to be like, 'This is my moment. So, let me soak it in and enjoy it.'"

The 26-year-old Nigeran athlete, a former shot putter, is the first NIL athlete to win the NXT Championship. He held the North American Championship for an impressive 273 days, which he won after defeating Dragon Lee, besting Wes Lee's previous record of 269 days.

Femi is one of the top guys in "NXT" at the moment, but has lofty ambitions as he recently expressed his desire to face three main roster stars and grow his legacy.

